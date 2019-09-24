Ariel Winter Reveals Steamy ‘Afternoon Nap’ Photo on Instagram

Ariel Winter sure has a different perspective on naps than everyone else. The Modern Family star shared a photo on her Instagram account that shows her getting ready for a nap, as she puts it. The picture was well over 300,000 likes as of Monday.

The caption read, “Just prepping for my afternoon nap [ThrowbackThursday].”

She drew a ton of feedback on the photo, including one that simply read, “YOU. ARE. REAL. LIFE. PERFECTION.”

Winter’s Instagram has become a popular place among fans of the show and the actress. She frequently shares content from her life, including her time on set and modeling.

Last month, Winter uploaded a snapshot that showed her transform her hair color to red. That lit up the her comments section as her fans began making comparisons to Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

One user commented, “Who are you and what have you done to the real Ariel?”

Another responded, “Looking super different. Not complaining. You look great. Just didn’t recognize you on my feed at first.” Another complimented, “Everytime I see a photo of you like this I think – Young JULIA ROBERTS!!”

While Winter will continue being all over our social media feeds, the 21-year-old will be back on our screens when Modern Family returns for its 11th and final season later this month.

Co-creator Steve Levitan shared a photo of the cast when they began filming the last season.

“Ten years ago we took the first cast photo outside our first [Modern Family] table read. Today, the ending begins,” Levitan wrote in a post comparing the two photos.

The hit ABC series will certainly leave a lasting impression on its audience. During the show’s 10-year run, Modern Family has won numerous Emmy Awards and consistently finds itself atop the charts.

In an earlier interview with PopCulture.com, Nolan Gould, who plays Luke Dunphy, explained how the show has really become a part of his life.

“We get to spend time and work with people that we love,” Gould explained. “There are some actors that are really in it for the craft of acting and they want to expand their horizons and work on as many projects as possible — try as many different things, and I guess I was that way until I got on a show that was so perfect that there’s not real reason to leave.”