Ariel Winter Posts ‘Glam Pic After 20 Mins of Taking Photos’

Ariel Winter recently took to Instagram to post a couple photos, from a recent “glam” shoot, and she also shared a hilarious photo that was taken “after 20 [minutes] of” trying to get the best shot. In the first image, Winter is seen making a funny face with her eyes squeezed shut and her mouth hanging open. The next photo is her “glam” shot that shows the actress smiling for the camera. In the post’s caption, Winter wrote, “Me being annoying while being told to pose for a glam pic vs me finally deciding to just smile and get it over with after 20 mins of taking photos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 14, 2020 at 12:43pm PST

Many of Winter’s fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, “You look great in them. You have the smile to prove it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ariel, you just keep getting more and more beautiful every time I see you!” wrote another fan of the Modern Family actress.

“Nice photo Ariel you look really stunning in this outfit,” someone else said, while a fourth fan offered, “So silly but yet still beautiful. Thanks for making me smile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:57pm PST

Winter’s new post comes after sources close to the star confirmed that she is now dating actor Luke Benward of Netflix’s Dumplin’, after splitting from longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” the source told Us Weekly. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are.”

The pair were first rumored to be dating back in December, after being spotted out together in West Hollywood.

“It was very clear they are a couple and they were affectionate all night long. They had their arms wrapped around each other and he put his hand on her waist,” an insider told E! News at the time. “They took pictures together with his phone and posed with their faces together. They came out [of Delilah] around 1:45 a.m. and stood rubbing each other’s backs as they waited for their car. They never took their hands off of each other.”