Ariel Winter Poses for Rare Photo With Dad on Instagram

Ariel Winter shared a tribute to her father on Thursday as the the pair hung out in Las Vegas.

She shared a rare photo with her dad, Glenn Workman, on Instagram as they spent time at a family gathering.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The best dad there is,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji. “Lucky girl. Love you.”

In another Instagram photo from Tuesday, the Modern Family star shared a group picture with various member of her extended family. Included in the pic were her boyfriend Levi Meaden, as well as her actress niece Skylar Gray, who stars in Me, Myself and I.

Her older sister Shanelle Workman, who was granted legal guardianship of Winter after she legally emancipated from her mother in 2015, was also in the photo.

Winter’s mother, Crystal Workman, was not present. Winter cited physical and emotional abuse during her emancipation from Crystal Workman.

Winter claimed that Workman subjected Winter to a “very, very restricted” diet, but again, Workman says Winter’s claims are untrue, despite the fact that a former teacher of Winter’s backed up her claims. (“I would order a couple lunches in my name so Ariel could eat one of them. I could tell she was hungry,” the teacher said.)

Winter also told The Hollywood Reporter that she was dressed in “the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen,” and also alleged that Workman would have forced her to do a nude scene if necessary.

“When I was 12…If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes,” she told THR.

Workman told Inside Edition she would “absolutely not” have allowed her young daughter to do a nude scene, “not in a million years.”

Workman said that Winter’s comments about her mother are only for the attention she has since received.

“I think she wants the headlines, I think she craves the attention and it if it means throwing your mother under the bus and breaking her heart, she’s going to do it,” Workman told Inside Edition.

Winter has previously praised her father on Instagram as well. “[My dad] is one of the closest people in my life — I’m very lucky to have you dad! I love you. Thank you for being there for me always and being so amazing,” she wrote in September.