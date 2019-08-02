Ariel Winter’s New Fiery Red Hair Selfie Has Fans Dropping Comments

Ariel Winter recently debuted a new selfie with her fiery red hair, and it has fans dropping lots of comments. Winter shared the Instagram post last weekend, and joked that she was “serving ‘lewks.’”

Ever since, fans have been sounding off in the comments, with one saying, “Looking super different. Not complaining. You look great. Just didn’t recognize you on my feed at first.” Another complimented, “Everytime I see a photo of you like this I think – Young JULIA ROBERTS!!”

“Who are you and what have you done to the real Ariel?” someone else jokingly asked, while another added: “You looking like Kate Mara’s twin these days. Had to do a double take. random but kewlll.”

In another recent post, Winter revealed that she’s partnered with Ulta Beauty to help them launch their new blowout service.

“As you all know, I loveeeeee to experiment with my hair, so I couldn’t be more honored to partner with [Ulta Beauty] to launch its new signature blowout services with 5 different styles to choose from! Check my Stories for more,” she wrote in the post caption. “(And yes, this will be offered at all [Ulta Beauty] locations.)️”

Winter’s most recent Instagram post actually has nothing to do with her or her hair, however. Instead, it is a heartfelt birthday message to her friend and Modern family co-star Rico Rodriguez, who plays Manny on the hit ABC sitcom.

Today [Rico] turned 21!!! Rico, you are amazing. I couldn’t be more proud of the man you have become. I feel so lucky to have grown up alongside you,” Winter wrote in the post’s caption, alongside a collection of photos of both herself and Rodriguez.

“We’ve evolved from kids having nerf wars, to adults doing escape rooms which is cool [as f—]. You deserve the world and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store. I will always be here to love and support you,” she added.

Rodriguez replied to the post by commenting, “Thank you Ariel!”

Modern Family kicks off Season 11, which will be its final season, at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 25 on ABC.