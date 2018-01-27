Ariel Winter Flashes Back to Coachella for Busty Crop Top Shot

Ariel Winter posted an eye-catching throwback photo of herself with her friend, actor Joe Kaprielian, in celebration of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to a legend,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “I love you best friend.” The photo shows Winter and Kaprielian standing in the sun by a vibrant hedge. Winter is wearing an intricately cut white crop top, revealing quite a bit of cleavage from underneath. She appears to be nestling right up to Kaprielian, who is best known for appearing on Nickelodeon‘s Henry Danger.

The post also contains a video, showing Kaprielian singing Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” in karaoke. The clip zooms awkwardly close to Kaprielian’s face in a half-mocking display of his rap skills.

Judging by Winters‘ pink hair, many fans are assuming the image is from Coachella, when she debuted the bright hairdo. These days, the 19-year-old actress has a considerably shorter, jet black head of hair.

The birthday salute has a lot of fans questioning what the nature of Winter and Kaprielian’s relationship really is, as she appears to be pressing in pretty close to him for a casual friend. However, Winter has been dating actor Levi Meaden for over a year now.

She’s faced a lot of backlash for her romance with Meaden, who is more than 10 years older than her. Winter has a particularly vicious streak when it comes to trolls and critics, but a lot of fans couldn’t help commenting that Kaprielian might be a more appropriate match for her.

Kaprielian himself has a sparse presence on social media, though his feeds are filled with pictures taken with Winter. Other than documenting his glamorous social life, the young actor mostly uses his platform to promote his charity organization, Joe’s Organization for Youth. The charity aims to provide “underprivileged youth with the goods, resources, and services necessary for the promotion of work ethic and the fostering of optimism.”

Joe’s Organization for Youth, known simply as JOY, works with schools, small local governments and community organizations to provide young people with clothes, toys, and creative programs, hoping to relieve them of “the fear that they are unable to pursue their aspirations due to their socioeconomic conditions.”

You can donate to JOY at their official website.