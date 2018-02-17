Ariel Winter Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage in Crop Top

Ariel Winter got back in the gym on Thursday and it looks like she hit the ground running with a battle rope workout.

The 20-year-old Modern Family star posted a video of herself training to Instagram. Many were in awe of her strength and endurance, while others were distracted by her outfit. Winter was pictured in a black crop top, skin-tight grey leggings, and a pair of black sneakers.

Winter was reportedly on a prolonged break from her fitness regimen as she dealt with a bad case of the stomach flu. She showed her 3.9 million followers how good it feels to get moving again with an intense workout.

Winter posted the video to her Instagram story, though it was saved and published on DailyMail. She tagged an L.A.-based personal trainer who goes simply by the name of Mack, who is apparently training Winter.

The two seem to be getting their workout in in a partially outdoor gym. The sun is shining down on Winter as she works out in an industrial looking fenced in area, though the floor ground is covered in mats for safety.

Winter has been criticized on numerous occasions for dressing too provocatively for a girl her age, and she often expresses her frustration with gossip outlets and internet commenters. In an interview with Us Weekly in November of last year, she explained her constant struggle to take the high road.

“It was really disappointing that people would hate me so much for dressing how I wanted to,” she said. “It’s difficult to not write something sassy, but I feel better when I write something positive.”

She addressed the issue a little more harshly on Twitter in July.

“I’m not a w— because I wear shorts and tank tops,” she wrote bluntly. “I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine. Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives.”