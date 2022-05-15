Ariel Winter Hit With Major Career Setback

✖

Ariel Winter's follow-up to Modern Family is a no-go at NBC. After a rocky production that saw original star Demi Lovato exit the series, the network passed on Hungry after Winter replaced the pop star.

The show would've followed the members of a food-issues group who grow closer while helping each other discover romance, navigate their daily lives and work on their growing issues. On Thursday, NBC canceled a slew of comedies and dramas, renewing only a few comedies like American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock. The only new comedy addition is Lopez Vs. Lopez, George Lopez's return to the sitcom world.

Hungry would've been part of that slate if picked up, but now it is likely on the shelf for good. Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley Kelley rounded out the cast in the pilot.

The series is one of many casualties across networks and streaming platforms this week. NBC alone canceled Mr. Mayor, Kenan, and The Endgame and passed on a few others. The CW possibly canceled the most this week, following up the cancellation of several DC Comics properties last week. The revival of Roswell, Dynasty, Charmes, Legacies, the revival of 4400, Naomi and others were all axed by the network.

As for Winter, she recently spoke with the Quitters podcast, according to PEOPLE, about her decision to leave Los Angeles and the looming eyes of the paparazzi. Speaking with host and former TV mom Julie Bowen, Winter explained how settling down in L.A. wasn't in the cards.

"Part of the reason I always hated L.A. is because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life," Winter said. "And I really, really dislike having my space invaded.

"I don't like pictures of me when I haven't signed up for pictures of me. I don't like feeling watched," she added. "I've always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence."

Winter has been fodder for paparazzi over the years, with plenty of focus on her body and risque wardrobe choices. Her reality was far different from the bookish daughter she played on Modern Family, adding to that interest with fans and filtering to paparazzi who are constantly chasing that big get.

With Hungry not being picked up by NBC, will Winter stay away from Los Angeles entirely now? Not likely, but getting a reprieve somehow can't be too bad.