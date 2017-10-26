Ariel Winter Shows Some Skin for Spooky Shot

Ariel Winter balances spooky and sexy in her latest revealing photo.

The Modern Family actress posed in a room filled with Halloween decorations, including a light-up Mickey Mouse fire truck, for fans Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She wore a revealing white bra top and high-waisted denim jeans for the occasion and looked away from the camera while pouting her lips.

Mickey gave me a ride to the pumpkin patch ✨ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

“Mickey gave me a ride to the pumpkin patch,” the 19-year-old captioned the photo.

Up Next: All the TImes Our Jaws Dropped at Ariel Winter’s Bikini Pictures

Her fall festivities garnered mass attention from fans who praised her look.

“What a very gorgeous young lady!” one follower wrote. Another wondered how she could be so different from her sitcom character, writing, “Omg how? She is such a nerdy girl in Modern Family.”

Others noticed that Winter’s lips looked plumper than usual in the revealing snap and wondered if she’d undergone surgery to get them filled.

“Botox?” one commenter asked. Another added, “What’s wrong with your lips? You used to be sooooo pretty!”

One fan even compared the actress to another young teen who’s known to have undergone lip injections: “She wants to be Kylie Jenner part 2.”

“What have you done your face?” another asked her. “There is such thing so TOO much!”

Winter hasn’t admitted to going under the knife for any facial procedures. She has, however, been open about electing for a breast reduction from her 32F cup size to 34D in 2015.

“I didn’t want to not tell anybody and then have another million stories [say], ‘What happened to Ariel? She looks so different,’ ” the actress told Glamour. “And I also think there’s some good that can come from [telling] my story.”

She said the physical pain of carrying her large breasts and emotional stress of finding bras and clothes was difficult to handle, and she bets many others suffer in silence — but they don’t have to.

“It’s something that I did to better my life and better my health, and I think that can benefit a lot of young girls,” she said. “I have felt happier with myself than I ever have.”