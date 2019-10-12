Ariel Winter Reveals Epic Squats Video on Instagram Amid Breakup With Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Days before Ariel Winter‘s breakup with boyfriend Levi Meaden was confirmed, the Modern Family star impressed her thousands of fans with an epic workout video showing her doing squats with weights. Winter shared the video back on Tuesday and has been earning praise from her fans for it ever since. The 21-year-old star was reportedly seen with a different man before Us Weekly confirmed she broke up with Meaden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 8, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

“I know I missed [Motivation Monday] so here is [Tuesday Motivation] with [Mack Fit] 🙂 I am never the most excitedddd person to go to the gym, but feeling healthier and seeing the work you put in pay off really makes it worth it,” she wrote. “Also… [Mack Fitness Training Gym] is a BOSS and keeps reminding me of my goals. Peep the second video to see my ‘floss’ skills.”

Winter added the hashtags “goals,” “fitness,” “fitness motivation,” “workout,” “healthy,” “motivation” and “exercise.”

The videos earned plenty of praise from Winter’s fans.

“Omg slay queen,” one person wrote.

“Awesome work!” another chimed in.

On Friday, Us Weekly confirmed Winter broke up with Meaden, 32, after dating for almost three years. The magazine reports Winter was seen with a mystery man at a Japanese restaurant in Studio City, California on Wednesday.

Meaden and Winter started dating in 2016, but have not been seen together since August. It is also been months since the two appeared together on Winter’s Instagram page. On Valentine’s Day, she shared a photo of him kissing her cheek, adding, “Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m a very lucky girl. I love you!”

The couple’s relationship came under increased scrutiny when they went public thanks to the age gap. In a May 2017 interview with Refinery29, Winter shrugged off the criticism.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter said at the time. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

Winter stars as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, which is now in its 11th and final season. New episodes air on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Winter was recently asked about a potential spin-off, but she told E! News she has not heard anything.

“I haven’t heard much about them actually thinking about a spinoff,” she explained. “I’m never going to say absolutely not to something…if it got presented to me or anybody, I’m sure we’d definitely think about it. We’d never be absolutely not, we wouldn’t do that…nobody’s come to me, I should say that.”

