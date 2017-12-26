Ariel Winter Faces Holiday Jeer for Christmas Photo

Ariel Winter’s own “modern family” didn’t win over her fans.

The actress shared a series of Christmas Day snaps of herself and boyfriend Levi Meaden in matching snowman and penguin onesies. Their three dogs also joined in on the fun, donning their own coordinating pajamas.

“Kids are a struggle y’all,” she captioned the photo. “But Merry Christmas from out little dysfunctional family to yours!”

While some of the 19-year-old’s followers appreciated the family photo, others weren’t happy about the dogs’ title as “kids” or their festive attire.

“At least you can put your ‘kids’ in cages and go out for the night,” one follower wrote of Winter’s self-proclaimed “struggle” as a dog owner. Another added, “LMAO struggle she says.”

“Dogs aren’t kids, but Merry Christmas!” one fan argued. Another chimed in with more detail, adding, “And yes kids are a struggle… I have 3 that all needed laptops. Basically for school so I had to buy them. And I see you bought your kids pjs. Bet you still sitting on a bundle.”

Other critics pointed their attention to the pups’ red flannel outfits, noting that Winter lives in Los Angeles, where the Christmas Day high was 68 degrees.

“It’s warm as hell where you are, why wear the pajamas let alone [put] them on the dogs?” a follower wrote.

Winter is no stranger to criticism, but she shook off the haters’ comments during the holiday.

Instead, she continued to share festive family photos in front of the tree and showed that she and Meaden didn’t spend all day in their cozy Christmas pajamas.

She changed into a short fit-and-flare red dress for some festivities, while Meaden donned a black suit with a complementary red tie.

“Merry Christmas 2017,” Winter wrote to followers, adding a red heart for her holiday season filled with love.