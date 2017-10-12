Ariel Winter Shares New Booty Workout Video

Ariel Winter is giving her Instagram followers a look at how she trains and sculpts her figure. The Modern Family star took to social media on Wednesday to upload a video in which she displays one of her glute exercises she does to help shape her booty.

Working on the 🍑 with the best @mackfit 😍 www.mackfit.com Head over to his page to get in shape!!!! #wednesday #workout A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

“Working on the 🍑 with the best @mackfit,” Winter captioned the clip. She also added the hashtags “#wednesday #workout.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Ariel Winter Blasts News Outlet for Interviewing Her Estranged Mom

The clip shows the 19-year-old actress positioned with her hands and knees on the ground. While maintaining her balance, Winter kicks one leg into the air behind her and repeats for several reps.

In the video, Winter is sporting high-waisted gray spandex pants paired with a white t-shirt that is rolled up to become a crop top. With her black locks pulled into a ponytail, Winter completed her sporty look with black training kicks.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Winter has showcased her figure on social media. Earlier this month, she uploaded a snap that showed her wearing cut-out jeans with a risqué crop top.

In the snap, the ABC sitcom star can be seen posing with her back to the camera while standing in front of what appears to be a forklift. She was pictured shooting a smirky smile at the camera while leaving her midriff on full display.

More: Ariel Winter’s Mother Slams Her Fashion Choices

Winter captioned the photo with a warning sign emoji.