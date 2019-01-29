Ariel Winter Addresses Critics After Weight Loss

Ariel Winter is slamming trolls her body shamed her for losing weight on Instagram.

The Modern Family star came to her own defense on Sunday after she shared a photo of herself from a birthday celebration her friend had thrown her ahead of her 21st birthday. The photo, which showed her posing alongside Joe Kaprielian, also showed off her slimmed and toned figure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you see the zankou chicken on the left turn right, and then you’ll be in Marina Del RAH,” she captioned the photo. “Happy 21st. Love you always. ouldn’t ask for a better day 1 best friend.”

While many fans praised her appearance, there were more who criticized the actress, claiming that Winter was “too slim.”

“Omg you lost your butt,” one fan wrote.

“Whoa you slimmed down hella. Where are the curves?!” another questioned.

“I’m sorry you felt the need to so dramatically change your appearance. I liked you just as you were. I hope you are happy in your new body though,” another fan commented.

“Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before ‘the change,’” another wrote, suggesting that Winter had undergone plastic surgery. “She was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out here to feel beautiful who’s thinking of PS its worth it.”

Eventually, Winter decided to respond to the comments, the actress writing a lengthy reply slamming those who were criticizing her appearance.

“I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do?” she wrote. I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you’re just assuming about the way they look.”

Winter’s slapback comes just days after she responded to a fan who had suggested she used drugs to trim her figure.

“Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds (sic),” the commenter wrote in response to another user who had pointed out her underage drinking.

“Yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…,” Winter wrote in reply. “And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision, but she stands by it.”