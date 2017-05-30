Ariana Grande Gives Date for Manchester Concert, Adds Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and More to Lineup

Ariana Grande has announced that her benefit concert in Manchester will take place Sunday, June 4, Billboard reports.

Grande will be joined by major names including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan for the show, which she announced on Twitter Tuesday.

A host of stars will join Ariana Grande for a concert benefiting Manchester victims https://t.co/czIOK3oNK5 pic.twitter.com/U0Vipi7auz — Circa (@Circa) May 30, 2017

Dubbed “One Love Manchester,” the concert will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, which has a capacity of 50,000, and will air live on BBC TV, BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks as well as a streaming partner.

The singer had previously shared her plans to hold a concert to raise funds for the victims of last week’s terror attack in which a suicide bomber attacked during the singer’s Manchester concert and killed 22 people.

“My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way,” she said in a letter to fans on Twitter.

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

All net ticket proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund. General admission tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m., and fans who were at the Manchester show can attend the benefit for free if they register by 4 p.m. on May 31.

