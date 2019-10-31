Ariana Grande Unveils Freaky ‘Twilight Zone’ Halloween Costume

After dropping hints throughout the week, Ariana Grande has finally revealed her Halloween 2019 costume, and she’s taking a step into the Twilight Zone. On Wednesday night, the “Thank U, Next,” singer, 26, took to Instagram to make the big reveal, sharing two photos of herself channeling a character from a 1960 The Twilight Zone episode called “Eye of the Beholder.”

“Eye of the beholder,” Grande captioned one image, in which she is seen with an exaggerated, upturned nose and twisted mouth.

In the episode which Grande’s costume is inspired, a woman by the name Janet Tyler undergoes a series of procedures to look “normal,” but when the bandages are removed, her face appears perfectly normal, unlike the faces of those around her which have upturned noses and twisted mouths.

Grande had begun teasing her costume on Saturday when she took to the social media platform to share a photo of the Twilight Zone opening credits, writing, “One of my FAV. Shows!”

That post was followed on Sunday by the scene in which Grande channeled for her Halloween look. Then on Monday, she again dropped another hint, sharing clips from the episode along with photos of herself from when she was just a toddler. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of Rod Sterling, the host of Twilight Zone, writing, “what you’re about to watch is a nightmare.”

Grande’s costume has already won over fans, who have taken to the comments section to praise the unique look.

“OMGGGGG I JUST COLLAPSED,” one person wrote.

“OBSESSED! One of my favorite shows with one of my favorite artist!!” another added.

“Such a classic! This is amazing,” commented a third.

“You just won halloween no one can top this,” another fan wrote.

Grande is just the latest celebrity to debut a fresh Halloween look ahead of the night of Oct. 31, and one star even channeled the pop star with their own costume. Earlier this week, Hailie Jade Mathers, the 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, debuted an Ariana Grande-inspired Halloween costume that even got the seal of approval from Grande herself.

After Mathers shared the image, much to the praise of her followers, Grande took to the comments section with a black heart and a ring emoji.