Ariana Grande Stumbles and Falls During Performance on ‘Ellen’

Ariana Grande debuted her new song “thank u, next” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, giving the first-ever televised performance of the track, which she dropped on Saturday, Nov. 3.

During her performance, the 25-year-old nearly fell during the song’s second verse after she had climbed onto a white chair to sing a few lines.

As she was stepping down off the chair, Grande stumbled for a moment, looking as if she may take a spill in the white heeled boots she was wearing.

Naturally, Grande recovered like the professional she is, righting herself while letting out a quick “Oh my God” before returning to the song, though she did let out another laugh before reaching the track’s second chorus.

The Florida native also got emotional during the song’s bridge, which sees her imagine her walking down the aisle on her wedding day accompanied by her mom, Joan Grande.

“One day I’ll walk down the aisle / holdin’ hands with my mama,” she sang, her voice catching on the line, “I’ll be thanking my dad / ‘Cause she grew from the drama.”

For the performance, Grande and her backup singers, Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet, who both helped her write “thank u, next,” donned all-white outfits that gave off a clear bridal vibe. While many initially assumed the outfits were a nod to Grande’s would-have-been nuptials with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, the look was actually a reference to a scene in the 1996 film, First Wives Club.

In addition to the trio’s ensembles, the stage was outfitted as if for a wedding reception, with tables, chairs and full-on centerpieces all in white.

At the end of the performance, Grande, Parx and Monet all put on white winter coats before heading into the crowd and up the stairs, with DeGeneres later joking about Grande’s quick exit.

“We were supposed to come down?” the singer asked.

“Yeah, you left me!” DeGeneres joked.

“I thought we were supposed to exit!” Grande exclaimed.

After the song’s release, the star thanked fans for their support on Twitter.

“thank u for hearing me and for making me feel so not alone,” she wrote. “i truly am grateful. no matter how painful! i’m thankful and i love u.”

She also shared her mindset in relation to the track, writing, “no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth.”

no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show