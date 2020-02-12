Ariana Grande Spotted Kissing Mystery Man in Los Angeles

Ariana Grande may have a new man in her life. On Saturday night, the “Boyfriend” singer was spotted making out with a mystery man at a bar in Northridge, California, which is located on the outskirts of Los Angeles. The two reportedly “rolled into the gastropub around 1 a.m.” with a group of friends, according to witnesses who spoke to TMZ, and Grande and the man were spotted getting more than just a little cozy in a booth.

You can see video from the outing on TMZ by clicking here.

According to sources, the group “popped in, sat down for a bit,” and Grande was all eyes for her potential new boyfriend, who wasn’t recognizable to other patrons at the bar, suggesting that he may not be another Hollywood A-lister.

The group reportedly stayed for 30 minutes, during which time Grande requested that the DJ play a different song when “God is a Woman” came up, before leaving.

Although Grande’s possible new man’s identity remains unknown, it comes amid swirling speculation regarding her bond with Social House singer Mikey Foster. Rumors that they were an item gained steam back in June after Foster shared a sappy happy birthday message to the songstress on Instagram.

“Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer,” he wrote, tagging Grande in the post. “I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday.”

Foster’s post immediately had the comments section flooding with dating rumors.

“WHAT IN THE WORLD…I THINK Y’ALL ARE ACTUALLY DATING NOW,” wrote one person.

“Mikey is the ‘Boyfriend,’” another suggested.

“Are u datin’?” asked a third.

Grande’s brother, however, was quick to put a damper on things, writing in a since-deleted September tweet that “my sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single,” according to TMZ.

Grande and Foster collaborated on “Boyfriend” as well as the music video for the hit single, which saw them playing a couple. After the video’s release, sources confirmed to several outlets that the two were dating, though neither Grande nor Foster commented on the reports.

Grande split from the late rapper Mac Miller in May 2018 and began dating comedian Pete Davidson weeks later. Grande and Davidson got engaged in June and split in October, one month after Miller passed away from an accidental overdose.