Ariana Grande Speaks out About Photographer Marcus Hyde ‘Shocking’ Claims

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Monday to address a model’s claims that celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde, who has worked with Grande in the past, had bribed her for nude photos.

“Dear models/artists in LA / anywhere,” Grande began. “I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to.”

“If you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f–ed and i’m sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

She continued, encouraging her followers to “look out for one another” and to continue to share “positive experiences” with each other. “I hate hearing about things like this. I am sorry that this was anybody’s experience and know that it doesn’t have to be,” she wrote.

The 26-year-old’s post came after Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya Nash posted screenshots of an alleged conversation she had with Hyde, who tried to convince her to pose nude for him in exchange for a free photoshoot. In the messages, which have since been deleted by Instagram, Hyde told Sunnaya that the shoot would cost her $2,000 after she told him she would not be photographed naked.

The model has since shared several messages from other models with similar claims and stories of their own about Hyde, who is known for his work with Grande, Kim Kardashian, Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, Jhené Aiko and others.

Hyde is the same photographer who Kardashian and husband Kanye West donated $25,000 to after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in October 2018. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star encouraged her fans to donate to a GoFundMe page that was set up for Hyde during his hospitalization.

“If you are able to help the family would be so grateful!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter following her own donation.

After Hyde was airlifted to the hospital following his crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Kardashian sent a public message of support and asked fans to keep Hyde in their prayers.

“I’m trying to find the perfect pictures but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book. Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back @marcushyde,” Kardashian wrote over a picture of Hyde, captioning the image in a tweet with “Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde.”