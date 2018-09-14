Ariana Grande Speaks out About Ex Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande has spoken out about the surprising and untimely death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Grande posted a video that she appears to have taken while the two were together, and included a heartfelt tribute in the post.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

According to Spin, Miller’s death as been attributed to an apparent drug overdose. He was 26 years old

Grande and Miller first met in 2012 when they recorded the song, “The Way” together. They later began dating in 2016, but broke up in May of 2018. Shortly thereafter, Grande revealed that she was in a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson and that the two were engaged to be married.

Spin also noted that Miller had recently been charged with a DUI in Los Angeles, after crashing his vehicle into a power pole. Not long afterwards, Grande commented that during their relationship she had “cared for him and tried to support his sobriety.”

Miller had reportedly always been fairly open about his struggles with substance addiction, specifically citing “purple drank” or “lean” — a combination of promethazine and codeine — which he began taking to self-medicate his stress in 2012.

“I love lean; it’s great. I was not happy and I was on lean very heavy. I was so f—ed up all the time it was bad,” he confessed to Complex in a past interview. “My friends couldn’t even look at me the same. I was lost.”

“I saw him in that mentality I remember being in — you’re getting f—ed up because you feel like you need to. You’re trying to get away from everything,” Miller’s childhood friend Jimmy Murton, added at the time. “For how much he was drinking, it’s unbelievable that he stopped. It’s definitely one of the most impressive things he’s ever done.”

Grande is not the only person to mourn Miller’s tragic passing, as social media has been flooded with tributes and memorials to the fallen rapper.

Mac Miller may your soul rest in heaven, thank you for putting me on to radio head and flying me to the studio when I was a high schooler, and most of all showing me what it means to be myself. Heart is shattered — Healing Hawk (@Raury) September 7, 2018

“I don’t know what to say[.] Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real,” tweeted Chance the Rapper. “Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Addiction is an issue that needs to be taken more seriously and treated with more urgency in this country. I’m sorry to hear that Mac Miller has passed away. If you or anybody you love is struggling with addiction, please call: 844-244-3171 — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) September 7, 2018

Miller had just released a new album — Swimming — in August, and was preparing to head out on tour at the time of his death.