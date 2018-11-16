Ariana Grande Says Her ‘Heart Is Black’ After Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande concerned her fans Thursday night when she said that her heart is black following her breakup with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

The newly single Grande tweeted a series of solo black hearts to some of her followers who had tweeted at her or about her. “Is the black here some sort of tea or am i reaching,” one fan asked.

“U reaching reachin baby,” the 25-year-old responded.

“We’re just so desperate for tea,” another fan said.

“Jk i’m empty and my heart is black now so,” Grande added.

“This went deep real quick. i love u always,” a different fan said.

But the “thank u, next” singer quickly reassured her fans that her words were all in good fun. When one fan wrote, “WHAT,” Grande said, “kiiiiiiddding (i’m not kidding) kiiiiiiiiddding relax.”

The “black heart” conversation came the same day Grande debuted a brand new long bob in the place of her signature long ponytail hairstyle. She shared the look in an Instagram photo that featured a Snapchat filter of bunny ears and whiskers.

“This filter took my eyebrows away but i promise they’re there,” she captioned the photo.

Fans were equally as enthusiastic about her new hairdo as they were her coy black heart tweets.

“YOUR HAIR [oh my God] SO GORGEOUS AHHH,” one fan commented on the Instagram photo.

“HOLY MOLY A QUEEN IS REBORN,” another said.

Others wrote about how shocked they were to see the surprising look. “Oh boy this is gonna take a while to get used to [laughing out loud],” one person joked.

Another added, “Sis i was not ready for this.”

The hair style could just be an extension-free look of her typical hairdo — or she could have chopped her hair as a result of her breakup with Davidson, who changed up his own aesthetic after the split, dying his bleach blond hair to a pale blue.

While Grande insisted that her new song “thank u, next” was not meant in malice toward her exes, who are called out by name in the track, it’s clear things are not coming up roses between her and Davidson just yet.

After he joked about their breakup on Saturday Night Live, Grande took to Twitter to throw a little shade. “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging onto it huh,” she wrote. She quickly deleted the drag soon afterward and instead focused on promoting her new music.