Ariana Grande Reveals Mac Miller Tribute Before Deleting It

Ariana Grande recently revealed a tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, before deleting the post off of her Instagram page.

In the post, Grande shared a photo of Miller’s hands while he was playing the piano.

She did not include a caption of any kind, and later deleted the post entirely. Many fans got screenshots of the post, however, and have continued to share it on social media.

In a separate post, Grande shared a photo of herself and included an end-of-the-year message for her followers.

“farewell 2018, you f—. i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing,” she wrote. “be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything.”

Grande and Miller dated for about two years but broke up in early 2018. Shortly thereafter, she became engaged to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

In September, Miller was found dead in his California home, with a drug overdose being reported as the cause of death. One week after Miller’s death, Grande broke her silence on the tragedy, taking to Instagram to post a message.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

One month later, in October, Grande and Davidson announced that they had split.

During a November episode of Saturday Night Live, Davidson addressed the break-up, saying during a Weekend Update segment, “The last thing I will say is, I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s OK,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, go vote on Tuesday.”

The two seemed to possibly have some small amount of bad blood between them over the last couple of months, but do not appear to be on poor terms at this time.