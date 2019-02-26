Ariana Grande Returning to Manchester to Perform 2 Years After Terrorist Attack

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester, England, more than two years after her concert in the city was attacked by a suicide bomber, with the star set to headline the Manchester Pride Live event in August.

Grande commented on the news on Twitter on Monday, Feb. 25, tweeting her love for her fans and her excitement for the show.

“manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride,” she wrote. “my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much.”

She followed that by tweeting a single bee emoji, the symbol of the city of Manchester.

When one fan asked Grande to perform “an actual tour date” in the city, the Florida native responded that she had something else in mind for the city.

“we are still working on something a little more special for you guys,” she shared. “it takes a while to put these things together but hopefully i can tell you when i see you at pride. i love u. hope that’s alright.”

Back in December, when the dates were announced for Grande’s upcoming tour, fans noticed that Manchester was not on the list, something Grande addressed on her Instagram Story, sharing that she’s planning a “special show” for the city.

“We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are, of course, coming and we love you,” she wrote.

Grande’s May 22, 2017 concert in the city was targeted by a bomber, who detonated a device in the lobby of Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring dozens. Less than one month later, the singer returned to the city to host One Love Manchester, a benefit concert that raised around $13 million.

Two days after the bombing, Grande got a tiny bee tattoo inked behind her ear, and she also included a tribute to the victims on her 2018 album Sweetener. The album’s final track, “Get Well Soon,” includes 40 seconds of silence at the end, making it five minutes and 22 seconds long to commemorate the date of the attack.

On the one-year anniversary of the bombing, Grande used social media to share a message of remembrance, writing that she was “thinking of you all today and every day.”

