Ariana Grande Reportedly Played Pivotal Role in Mac Miller’s Sobriety

Ariana Grande reportedly played a pivotal role in Mac Miller’s pursuit of sobriety, according to one of Miller’s close friends.

TMZ reports that Shane Powers took to his podcast to chide anyone claiming that Grande had any involvement in Miller’s death. Rather, Powers says that the singer was “incredible” in her support of Miller during his struggles with addition.

He went on to say that she was constantly available to Miller and always asking what she could do to help. “There was no one in his life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober,” Powers added. “She was an unbelievably stabilizing force in his life.”

In addition to his podcast comments, Powers also tweeted out a message to those who blamed Grande.

Ariana Grande didn’t kill Mac. Mac killed Mac. Leave her alone. He’d be furious with ANYONE who made any shitty comment to her. I’d fuckin know. Leave her alone. — Shane Powers (@Theshanepowers) September 8, 2018

“Ariana Grande didn’t kill Mac. Mac killed Mac. Leave her alone. He’d be furious with ANYONE who made any s—ty comment to her,” Powers tweeted. “I’d f—in know. Leave her alone.”

Powers’ comments come after Grande was forced to disable her Instagram comments due to the overwhelming messages she received from trolls who told her that Miller’s death was her “fault.”

In the wake of Miller’s passing and the social media assault Grande found herself under, many have come out to support and defend her.

You shouldn’t be blaming Ariana Grande for Mac Miller’s death she had no control of You shouldn’t just refer to Mac Miller as Ariana Grande’s ex bf, he wasn’t her accessory — Zach Daniels (@The_ZachDaniels) September 11, 2018

“In total awe of [Ariana Grande]. One of the most talented vocalists of our generation – that gets respect ALONE. Been through a terrorist attack at 24 years old (and who knows what else) and came back two weeks later, and her ex just tragically died. The strength that woman has…,” one fan said.

Everyone’s blaming @ArianaGrande for @MacMiller death is very mean! Incase y’all haven’t noticed he’s dealt with this for a while now. It’s not her fault. Let him Rest In Peace and stop blaming Ariana 💜 — Kry (@_kry562) September 11, 2018

“People shading [Ariana Grande] have obviously never loved an addict,” another person chimed in.

At this time, Miller’s death has been attributed to an apparent drug overdose, but an official corner’s report with confirmation will likely be forthcoming.