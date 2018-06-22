Ariana Grande Reacts to Fan Speculation Surrounding Possible Pregnancy

Ariana Grande has been busy this week responding to any and all questions fans have for her, including whether or not she and fiance Pete Davidson are expecting a baby. Grande assured her fans she does not plan on getting pregnant for awhile.

On Thursday, a fan tweeted, “ariana is pregnant again are we shocked.” Although the fan did not tag Grande, she still responded with a sly remark about tabloid obsessions with pregnancies. “Oh this s–s gonna be every other week now enjoy,” she wrote.

oh this shits gonna be every other week now enjoy ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 22, 2018

An hour later, another fan tweeted a picture of Grande rolling her eyes, adding, “aRiAnNA Is PreGnNanT.”

“Mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready [fertile queen],” the 24-year-old wrote.

mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 22, 2018

Another fan told her, “real talk u would have the cutest babies ever!”

Grande agreed, writing, “oh absolutely but ……… innnnnnnaaaaawhile.”

oh absolutely but ……… innnnnnnaaaaawhile 🙈 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 22, 2018

The Twitter speculation came during a busy week for Grande, whose new album Sweetener is now up for pre-order. The record includes “No Tears Left to Cry” and her new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “The Light Is Coming.” The album will also include a short track called “Pete,” named after Davidson.

Grande and Davidson, a Saturday Night Live comedian, were dating for just a few weeks before Davidson proposed. Grande said yes, and the two have been inseparable ever since. They even have matching tattoos, including “H2GKMO” on their right hands. The acronym stands for “honest to God, knock me out,” one of Grande’s favorite phrases.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, Davidson confirmed the engagement.

“Now you know you didn’t need to get engaged to Ariana Grande to get on our show,” Fallon told Davidson.

“But I did, though… I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick,” Davidson replied.

Davidson said people now tip their hats to him when they see him walking on the street.

“You ever see that Derek Jeter commercial and he’s retiring and everyone just tips their hat?” Davidson asked Fallon. “Some dude came up to me and he was like, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’”

Davidson spared no expense when it came to Grande’s engagement ring. It is reportedly a VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum. It took New York jeweler Greg Yuna two weeks to make and cost nearly $100,000.

Sweetener hits stores on Aug. 17. It also includes “Borderline” with Missy Elliott and “Blazed” with Pharrell Williams.