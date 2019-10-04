Ariana Grande Posts Video Featuring Long Hair, but the Ending Has a Jolting Surprise

Ariana Grande is poking fun at her signature look! The pop star had fans cracking up after reposting a Tik Tok on her Instagram that hints she might be missing one major piece of clothing from her everyday ensemble of an oversized tee or hoodie and thigh-high boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 3, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

Playing the portion of Sean Kingston and Justin Bieber’s 2010 song “Eenie Meenie” in which Bieber sings, “Let me show you what you’re missing” over a slideshow of Grande rocking the similar look, fans were startled and delighted when the Tik Tok joker popped up holding blue jeans and shouting, “A pair of f—ing pants!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grande clearly took the joke the way it was intended, and commenters quickly dubbed her “queen of no pants” in the comments section.

“Hehehehe I didn’t see that coming,” another wrote, with a different user writing, “I just laughed out loud for like 5 minutes [laughing out loud].”

Even Bieber and Kingston weighed in on the use of their song in the meme, with Bieber writing simply, “Haha [what the f—]” and Kingston writing alongside a string of crying laughing emojis, “Way too funny!”

Times definitely have changed since the two artists worked with one another nine years ago, with Bieber tying the knot for a second time with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber Monday in an elaborate wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, just over a year after they wed in secret in a New York City courthouse.

Baldwin opened up to Vogue Australia ahead of her second wedding about the differences she had to adjust to as a married woman.

“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things,” she said. “I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

Photo credit: Getty / Angela Weiss