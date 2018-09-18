Ariana Grande Misses Emmys As She Withdraws From Public Eye to ‘Heal and Mend’

Ariana Grande was expected to attend the Emmys on Monday night with her fiancé, Pete Davidson, but the two were ultimately absent from the awards show for reasons that have now been revealed by Grande’s team.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” the team said. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.”

The singer and Davidson were originally revealed to be attending the show after a photo of the seating chart was shared.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” Grande’s team added. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Over the past year, Grande has gone through a number of emotional events. In May 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people during Grande’s tour stop in Manchester, with the performer later organizing a benefit concert for the victims and their families.

On Sept. 7, Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away of an apparent overdose, and Grande has since shared two tributes to the late rapper on social media.

The first was a black-and-white photo of Miller sitting on the ground, the second a video taken while the pair was dating.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” Grande captioned the clip. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

After Grande’s team shared their statement announcing her decision, the singer’s fans made sure to let her know that they would support her in any way she needed.

“I hope ariana takes all the time she needs to heal, rest and be the happiest version of herself,” one fan wrote. “that’s all that matters.”

Another tweeted that they just want Grande “to be happy.”

