Ariana Grande Disses Fan Who Accused Her of Cheating on Mac Miller With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is currently happily engaged to fiancé Pete Davidson, and the singer is not here for anyone criticizing her relationships or making assumptions about her.

She proved this fact on Instagram Tuesday when she clapped back at a fan who accused her of cheating on her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller with Davidson.

“Ari cheated on maccccccc,” the fan had commented.

Grande responded, “I didn’t but go off. can u like … go stan someone else? ur boring.”

Grande and Miller dated for around two years before Grande announced their split in May. In June, it was reported that she was engaged to Davidson.

The fan also tried to insult the fact that Grande has a song on her upcoming album, Sweetener, titled “Pete Davidson.”

“Pete davidson will be the song i skip all the time,” the user wrote.

“aww boo f—ing hoo Alexa play Pete Davidson,” Grande replied.

The 25-year-old previously addressed her decision to change the song’s name from “Pete” to “Pete Davidson,” explaining on Twitter that she liked the longevity aspect of the moniker.

“i like the way it looks,” she wrote. “i love his name and i love him. music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and Saturday Night Live star have been extremely public about their relationship since revealing that they were dating, posting plenty of photos of each other on social media and leaving flirty comments on a near-constant basis.

Recently, however, Davidson announced a break from social media after a comment he made on one of Grande’s photos was misinterpreted by her fans and led to backlash.

On a photo Grande posted with her late grandfather, the comedian wrote, “omg what a cutie.” Some fans assumed he was talking about Grande, which he was not, according to a second comment he left.

“Are you guys all insane?” Davidson wrote. “I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

He later addressed his decision to step back from the platform.

“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything,” he explained in an Instagram Story. “I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit.”

