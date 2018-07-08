Ariana Grande Defends Justin Bieber, Manager After Quick Engagement to Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is standing up for manager Scooter Braun after a joke that implied he was responsible for both her quick engagement to Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber‘s reported engagement to Hailey Baldwin after just weeks of dating.

Several media outlets, including PEOPLE, reported Sunday that Bieber and Baldwin had gotten engaged, leading to a polarized response on Twitter.

One user wrote, “First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder.”

But Grande was quick to stick up for Braun in a now-deleted tweet, reported PEOPLE.

“You do realize we are human being who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?” the pop star tweeted in response. “Love is lit. S– happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. U deserve it,” she added.

She also commented on another user’s tweet, defending her manager and writing, “He’s wonderful and very human. Always puts his artists’ health and happiness first.”

Grande has had to defend her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Davidson numerous times since the two got engaged in June after beginning a relationship in May.

Earlier this month, she stood up for her fiance when a joke he had made about the bombing that killed 23 people during Grande’s 2017 Manchester Arena concert resurfaced.

During a stand-up benefit show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles last fall, Davidson said, “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.”

One of the bombing victim’s mothers, Charlotte Hodgson condemned the joke as “heartbreaking and outrageous” in a social media post that went viral.

“For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologize for it,” she wrote in part. “We don’t need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it’s heartbreaking to hear every day. But for someone so famous to be doing it and now to be with Ariana, it’s outrageous.”

Grande, who has been open about dealing with PTSD after the bombing, came out in support of Davidson, however.

“This has been [very] tough & conflicting on my heart,” Grande replied. “He uses comedy to help people feel better ab how f—ked up things in this world are.”

“We all deal with trauma differently,” she continued. “I of course didn’t find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur