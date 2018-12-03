Ariana Grande Covers Pete Davidson Tattoo With Tribute to Ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is slowly but surely covering up all her ink from her time with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

The pop star appears to have covered up a tribute to the Saturday Night Live star’s late father with one to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in September due to a drug overdose.

An Instagram fan account posted a video from Grande’s recently-released “Thank U, Next” music video Sunday, in which the “God Is a Woman” singer told friends to look at a new tattoo on her foot, which references Miller’s dog, Myron. “Look at my Myron,” she says in the video. “Guys, come look. How cool right?”

The new Myron tattoo is noticeably covering the “8418” tattoo that was there before she called off her engagement with Davidson in October, and was a tribute to Davidson’s dad, who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Grande has also covered up a number of other tattoos she got with Davidson, including a “Reborn” tattoo on her hand that now appears to be a father, and another that she covered with a heart.

Since Miller’s tragic death, Grande has honored her ex, who struggled with substance abuse throughout his life, in multiple ways, calling him an “angel” in “Thank U, Next” and sharing images of him on social media.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she wrote on social media a little more than a week after Miller’s death. “I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Last week, one of Grande’s followers accused her on Twitter of “milking” the rapper’s death, to which she replied, “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I’m sending you peace and love.”

She added later, “Some of the s— I read on here makes me sick to my stomach. It scares me the way some people think and I don’t like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That’d be sick.”

