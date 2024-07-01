Ariana Grande Condemned After Jeffrey Dahmer Dinner Guest Remark

Family members of the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer are calling out Ariana Grande over comments she made on a podcast earlier in June. According to PEOPLE, During the recent episode of Podcrused, the 30-year-old pop star said she once told a fan that Jeffrey Dahmer was her dream dinner date.

"I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger," Grande said. "It was in between me being Cat [in Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat] and pop stuff, so it was like a younger group, and they were with parents, and someone said. 'If you could have dinner with anyone living or or dead, who would it be?'"

"I was like, 'Oh, you're so cute. Mom and Dad, is it OK if I give the real answer?' And they were like 'Sure, what's the answer?' and I was like, 'I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating," she added. "I think I would have loved to have met him. Y'know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions."

It was a funny story for a podcast, but Grande admits the parents weren't exactly pleased. "The parents were like, 'We'll explain it later, sweetie.' And I was like, 'I'll just sing 'Problem' and go home," she said.

It didn't sit well with Anthony "Tony" Hughes' mother Shirley either, who called the singer's comments "sick" and questioned why Grande would tell children such comments. "To me, it seems like she's sick in her mind. It's not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It's also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did," Hughes told TMZ.

Her son was one of Dahmer's 17 known victims, drugged and killed by the killer in his grotesque home on May 24, 1991. Hughes was 31 at the time of his death and deaf, leaving him unable to speak.

Shirley Hughes and her daughter Barbara spoke with the outlet and expressed the pain even bringing up his name publicly brings to their family. They also feel Grande should publicly apologize. "Unfortunately, until it happens to her and her family, she just doesn't know what we have been through."