Ariana Grande Claps Back at Hater Accusing Her of Lip Syncing

Ariana Grande is one of the most talented vocalists in the industry today, and if there’s one thing she isn’t okay with being accused of, it’s lip syncing.

Grande had recently posted a video of herself performing her song “Breathin’” at a recent concert, with one fan commenting, “It sounds like autotune and probably not live. I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and your songs but this doesn’t sound live.”

The 26-year-old replied, “Naw, with all due respect I could do this in your living room for you, fam. With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on Broadway (and did). I can do it in the shower. It’s my gift / it’s why I’m here. I sing 30+ songs a night. Every word. It’s my thing. Let me shine like damn.”

Grande is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, though she had to cancel a recent meetup in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday after suffering panic attacks.

“Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. “Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or [meet-and-greet] today and preserve my energy for the show.”

“I don’t want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won’t be able to be present or give you the best of me today,” the Florida native continued. “Anybody that had m&g or soundcheck today will of course be fully reimbursed for this cancellation. I love you. I’m so sorry. I promise I will absolutely give you the best show I can.”

“I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own,” Grande added.

The singer has been candid about her struggles during her tour, opening up to fans about her mental health and thanking them for the constant support they have shown her throughout a difficult period over the past two and a half years.

