Ariana Grande Apologizes to Ex Ricky Alvarez Over ‘Thank U, Next’ Lyric

On Nov. 3, Ariana Grande released the empowering breakup track “thank u, next,” which acts as a thank-you letter to her exes, in which she acknowledges the lessons they’ve taught her while explaining how they’ve made her a better person.

In the song, Grande name-checks four of her ex-boyfriends — rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, late rapper Mac Miller and comedian Pete Davidson, whom she recently split from.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh,” Grande’s lines referencing her exes read. “Even almost got married / and for Pete I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, ‘thank you’ to Malcom / ‘Cause he was an angel.”

Grande later re-posted the clip on her own Story, writing, “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE @rickyrozay It was meant v lovingly.”

Alvarez also posted a more thoughtful response to the song, writing, “nothing but gratitude. thank u, next.” He also referenced the songs Grande wrote about him — “Moonlight” and “True Love” speculated to be among them — with “(Those songs are fire tho… you’re welcome).”

Despite Alvarez’s playful reaction, Grande revealed that she had run “thank u, next” by both Alvarez and Big Sean ahead of its release.

Responding to a fan who joked about the pair’s reaction upon hearing the song, Grande wrote, “they heard it before it came out :).”

they heard it before it came out 🖤 🙂 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Davidson also seemed to address the song during the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live in his Weekend Update segment.

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out,” he said. “And that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Grande originally began teasing the release of “thank u, next” with a series of tweets many took to be shade directed towards Davidson, but actually turned out to be lyrics from her new song.

got so much love….. got so much patience….. i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

