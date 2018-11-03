Aretha Franklin Mansion on Sale for $800K Despite Singer Not Having Will

Aretha Franklin’s Michigan home has been listed for sale, two and a half months after the singer passed away of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

The 4,000-square-foot home home has been listed for $800,000. According to realtor.com, the home has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were no details as to how the home came to be put on the market, given that the singer left her estimated fortune of $80 million without a will.

“I tried to convince her that she should do not just a will but a trust while she was still alive,” Don Wilson, a lawyer in Los Angeles who worked with Franklin, told the Associated Press. “She never told me, ‘No, I don’t want to do one.’ She understood the need. It just didn’t seem to be something she got around to.”

PEOPLE writes that Franklin’s lawyer, David J. Bennett, filed papers in Michigan’s Oakland County court confirming she was not married and had four sons between the ages of 48 and 63 — Clarence Franklin, Edward Franklin, Kecalf Franklin and Ted White Jr.

According to Michigan law, her sons will split her estate equally. Franklin’s niece is reportedly acting as executor of the estate.

Following the Queen of Soul’s death, Kenneth Silver, a shareholder at Hertz Schram law firm in Michigan, talked to PEOPLE about what might become of her fortune.

“I would expect that she has a house, probably a financial account of some kind — a brokerage account, stocks, bond, cash,” he said. “She probably has investments of a wide variety — perhaps in real estate ventures, other businesses that she may own or have an interest in.”

“[She may have] copyrights to her songs, perhaps publishing rights to her material, perhaps the material of other artists. And I’m sure she has probably a pretty valuable collection of personal property, things like Grammys, gold records, memorabilia from Motown years and onward.”

Silver also discussed how quickly things with her estate could unfold. “It is the objective of the survivors of any deceased, whether it be Aretha Franklin or John Smith, to handle affairs as simply and quickly as you can,” he said. “Sometimes you just can’t do that… In my experience, the larger the estate, the more public the figure, the greater the likelihood that there is going to be an issue.”

Franklin was laid to rest after a three-day memorial service on Aug. 31.