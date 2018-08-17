Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Planned for 4-Day Event

As is only appropriate, Aretha Franklin will have a funeral fit for a queen. Arrangements are starting to come together for laying the legendary singer to rest after her Thursday death from pancreatic cancer.

Detroit station WDIV-TV reports that the funeral will be a four-day event in Detroit to celebrate her life. During two of those days, Franklin’s body will lie in repose at Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History, where the viewing will be open to the public. Currently, her body is being held at Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit, her hometown.

The funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple and will be limited to close family and friends.

Organizers are working on a musical tribute with major recording artists; the venue is reportedly still being decided. An exact date for the funeral is still being determined.

Franklin died Thursday surrounded by close friends and family in her Detroit home after battling advanced pancreatic cancer. Her family said in a statement later in the day that they were “deeply touched” by the outpouring of love from fans and friends alike.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds,” her family told the Associated Press.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

If the flood of love from music industry celebrities for Franklin is any prediction, her funeral and tribute concert will be heavily attended by high-profile figures. Legendary singers like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Willie Nelson have shown support for Franklin since her passing, as well as political figures like President Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In a heartfelt social media post, Elton John recalled Franklin’s final public performance, which happened to be at his AIDS Foundation gala in November. “The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church,” he said.

He explained that although she was clearly physically suffering at the time, she still nailed her performance.

“Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof,” he said. “She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time.”