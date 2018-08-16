Celebrities Flood Social Media With Aretha Franklin Tributes

Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday, and many of her celebrity friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to “The Queen of Soul.”

Franklin was hospitalized earlier in the week, over reports that she was “gravely ill.” She was eventually cleared by doctors to return home where she spent the rest of her time with family and loved ones.

Some of her lifelong celebrity friends stopped by to visit with her during her time in hospice care, such as the equally iconic Stevie Wonder.

Bill and Hillary Clinton on the death of Aretha Franklin: “She will forever be the Queen of Soul and so much more to all who knew her personally and through her music. Our hearts go out to her family and her countless fans.” //t.co/OPegfpJmrC pic.twitter.com/tgpBKYFYuF — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 16, 2018

Those who could not be by her bedside have shared messages of sympathy on social media, which you can read below.

Paul McCartney

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The legendary Paul McCartney shared a tribute to Franklin, encouraging all his followers to “take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years.”

“She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever,” he added.

Britney Spears

The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, @ArethaFranklin… your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations ? pic.twitter.com/me6FiFo1lM — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 16, 2018

Pop music princess Britney Spears also commented on Franklin’s passing, tweeting out a thoughtful message about the singer.

“The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, [Aretha Franklin],” she wrote, adding, “your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations.”

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand took to Instagram to pay tribute to Franklin, reminiscing on a time the two performed at the same event.

“This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha and I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch,” the singer recalled.

“It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her,” Streisand added. “Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world.”

Willie Nelson

Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation. She could turn any song into a hymn. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel

Rest In Peace Aretha — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 16, 2018

Country music legend Willie Nelson took to social media to memorialize Franklin, praising her for all that she accomplished in life.

“Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation,” he wrote. “She could turn any song into a hymn.”

“She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel,” Nelson added.

John Legend

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I’ve ever known. ?????????? #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Modern R&B singer John Legend sent out a “salute to the Queen,” calling Franklin “the greatest vocalist I’ve ever known.”

He also shared a message on Instagram, where he added that she was “the greatest singer of all time.”

“We were blessed to have her walk this earth for 76 years,” legend continued. “So grateful for the gift of Aretha Franklin.”

Carole King

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Carole King, who is often cited as the most successful female songwriter of all-time, shared a tribute to Franklin on Twitter.

“What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude,” King wrote.

Andy Cohen

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen took to Twitter to praise Franklin, saying that “there will never be another Queen of Soul.”

“Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on,” he added. “Long Live The Queen.”

Quincy Jones

From the time that Dinah Washington 1st told me that Aretha was the “next one” when she was 12-years old, until the present day, Aretha Franklin set the bar & she did it with the professionalism, class, grace, & humility that only a true Queen could… ?: Hassan pic.twitter.com/IjT6I7NH1D — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) August 16, 2018

Franklin’s good friend and musical peer Quincy Jones has also shared a message of honor about the singer following her death.

“From the time that Dinah Washington 1st told me that Aretha was the “next one” when she was 12-years old, until the present day, Aretha Franklin set the bar & she did it with the professionalism, class, grace, & humility that only a true Queen could,” Jones wrote.