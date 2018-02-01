Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini

Los Angeles was treated to some warmer January weather this week, prompting mother-to-be April Love Geary to break out her bikini.

The 23-year-old model is pregnant with singer Robin Thicke‘s child, and she proudly showed off her baby bump in an Instagram post.

“Enjoying this warm weather in my @frankiesbikinis,” Geary wrote in the caption.

Geary celebrated her 23rd birthday on a romantic getaway with Thicke, 40, late last year. The two even managed to recreate the famous rose petal scene from American Beauty.

“And it’s not even my birthday!! (tomorrow) I have the best boyfriend in the world!” Geary wrote in a post wearing a silk robe surrounded by vases of flowers.

While Geary’s 2017 was spent celebrating her birthday and announcing that she was expecting her first child, her boyfriend Thicke was caught in a custody battle with his ex-wife Paula Patton that had been raging on since 2014.

Patton accused Thicke of domestic abuse back in January 2017, earning a temporary restraining order against the “Blurred Lines” singer.

The two reached a custody agreement of their seven-year-old son Julian in August.

“The parties are ordered to share in all major decisions concerning the minor child’s health, education and welfare are including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care and enrichment activities,” the documents of the agreement read.

Geary’s child is expected to be born on March 10, which also happens to be Thicke’s birthday.

Photo: Twitter/@Latina