Apple TV+ Actress Dies Following Cancer Diagnosis: Verónica Echegui Was 42

Spanish actress Verónica Echegui has died. She was 42.

The actress died of cancer this past Sunday at a hospital in Madrid, Spain, according to a report from the newspaper El País.

After news of her death broke, several important Spanish figures publicly mourned her death, like Antonio Banderas and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The report said that not many people were even aware she was ill.

The four-time Goya nominee (Spain’s version of the Academy Awards) has worked with many of Spain’s most famous actors and directors throughout her career, like Carmen Maura (Volver) and Gael García Bernal (M. Night Shyamalan’s Old).

She is best known to American audiences for her television roles.

She is best known to American audiences for her television roles. From 2015 to 2017, she starred in the Prime Video horror series Fortitude alongside Dennis Quaid and Stanley Tucci. After that, she appeared in FX’s acclaimed 2018 miniseries Trust with Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank and Brendan Fraser. Most recently, she appeared in Netflix’s Intimacy and Apple TV+’s Love You to Death.

“Today, Spanish cinema is mourning the passing of Verónica Echegui. My condolences to her family and friends. #RIP,” Banderas wrote in an Instagram post.

Spain’s Prime Minister also mourned her passing.

“I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui’s passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young,” Sánchez wrote in a post on Twitter/X.