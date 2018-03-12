Anton Yelchin Honored on Deceased Actor’s 29th Birthday

On what would have been the deceased actors 29th birthday, many of Anton Yelchin’s friends took to Twitter to pay tribute to him.

His Star Trek co-star Zoe Saldana shared a candid cast photo which features Yelchin and herself along Karl Urban and John Cho, captioning it, “Happy birthday Anton- in our hearts forever.”

Another friend of Yelchin’s was shock-rocker Marilyn Manson, who also took to Twitter on Sunday to share ‏his feelings.

“I miss and wish I could be spending Anton Yelchin’s birthday together with him today,” Manson wrote before adding a personal message to the fallen actor. “You will always be remembered. And I’ll miss you brother. I know you would have hated this twitter message. But it is making you laugh somewhere, you genius.”

Coincidentally, the weekend of what would have been Yelchin’s birthday was the same weekend that one of the last movies he shot, Thoroughbreds, opened in wide-release in theaters.

The film is a black comedy about two unassumingly nefarious teenage girls who devise a scheme to do away with an oppressive force. In addition to Yelchin, Thoroughbreds co-stars Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paul Sparks and Francie Swift.

On March 10, the day after Thoroughbreds opened in wide-realese, and the day before Yelchin’s birthday, Director Edgar Wright took to Twitter to praise the actor’s role in the film.

“Enjoyed Thoroughbreds written & directed by Cory Finley: a sharp coal black comedy debut. Great performances by the ever impressive Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor Joy. And I was both happy and terribly sad to see the great Anton Yelchin be brilliant one last time. Will miss him,” Wright tweeted.

As has been previously reported, Yelchin died on June 19, 2016, 14 days after Thoroughbreds had completed filming.

In what has been described as a “freak accident,” the 27-year-old actor ended up being pinned between his Jeep Grand Cherokee and a brick pillar outside of his house. He is believed to have died within a minute of the impact.