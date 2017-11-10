‘Top Gun’ Star Anthony Edwards Accuses Gary Goddard of Sexual Molestation

Top Gun star Anthony Edwards has accused Hollywood producer Gary Goddard of molesting him and a friend when Edwards was a child.

In a post on Medium published Friday, Edwards describes meeting Goddard at 12 years old and that the theater and film producer “quickly became a dominant force in my life,” acting as a role model and friend.

“My vulnerability was exploited,” he wrote. “I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet.”

The former ER star, now 55, said his mother opened the door to talk about rumors that Goddard was a pedophile when he was 14, but he “denied it through tears of complete panic.”

“The resulting damage to the emotional development of a child is deep and unforgivable,” he wrote of the alleged molestation. “Only after I was able to separate my experience, process it, and put it in its place could I accept this truth: My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me.”

Edwards said he bumped into Goddard at an airport 22 years ago and that the predator expressed remorse when confronted with his inappropriate actions.

“I felt a temporary sense of relief,” Edwards wrote. “Temporary because when Goddard appeared in the press four years ago for alleged sexual abuse, my rage resurfaced.”

Goddard appeared in the press as he was named in a pair of lawsuits from Michael Egan and another man that also targeted X-Men director Bryan Singer in 2014, though both men later dismissed their suits.

“I’ve learned a lot in these last four years,” Edwards told readers. “Most importantly, I’ve learned that I’m not alone. One in six men have an abusive sexual experience before they turn 18. Secrecy, shame and fear are the tools of abuse, and it is only by breaking the stigma of childhood sexual abuse that we can heal, change attitudes, and create safer environments for our children.”