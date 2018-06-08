Anthony Bourdain’s Last Tweet Before His Death

Anthony Bourdain was found dead Friday morning due to an apparent suicide, CNN reports.

The 61-year-old chef was working on an episode of his series Parts Unknown in France when he was found in his hotel room by close friend and chef Eric Ripert.

Before his death, Bourdain tweeted about his show, with his last message on Twitter praising the score from an episode of Parts Unknown focusing on Hong Kong.

THIS song from the score from tonight’s HONG KONG @PartsUnknownCNN is gonna stay with me https://t.co/GgaSAndyXs — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) June 3, 2018

“THIS song from the score from tonight’s HONG KONG @PartsUnknownCNN is gonna stay with me,” he wrote alongside a link to Michael Ruffino’s “Rising Sun Blues.”

The song is a haunting take on the classic folk track, which many people know as “The House of the Rising Sun.” The song has been covered by dozens of artists over the years, with one of the most famous versions being having been recorded in 1964 by British rock group The Animals.

Parts Unknown is currently airing its eleventh season on CNN. The show, which premiered in 2013, has won numerous awards, including a Peabody Award and five Emmy Awards. The series sees Bourdain travel the world in search of remarkable cuisine, with each episode focusing on a specific location.

The Peabody Award judges praised Bourdain’s work on the show when he won in the award in 2013, honoring the chef for “expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure.”

“He’s irreverent, honest, curious, never condescending, never obsequious,” they said. “People open up to him and, in doing so, often reveal more about their hometowns or homelands than a traditional reporter could hope to document.”

Over the five years it has been on the air, Parts Unknown has explored diverse locales including Myanmar, Quebec, Detroit, Istanbul and Buenos Aires.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

