Anthony Bourdain Spotted on Tandem Bike Ride During Final ‘Parts Unknown’ Shoot

One of the last images of Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain shows him riding a tandem bicycle through eastern France with Eric Ripert, the friend and fellow chef who would find him dead in his hotel room days later.

The photo was taken two days ago in the town of Colmar, where the celebrity chef had been filming for upcoming episodes of the award-winning CNN series.

The Instagram post shows Ripert at the helm of the of the bike with Bourdain, who looks down and appears to be deep in thought.

Bourdain’s crew had their own tandem bike, riding side-by-side to capture footage of the two chefs as they rode in the French countryside.

Ripert found Bourdain dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg, about an hour away from where the photo was taken, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that Bourdain seemed in good spirits while shooting at Wistub La Petite Venise on Tuesday in Colmar, France. The chef was reportedly extremely friendly with the staff, telling jokes, smiling and talking about food and wine.

Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny revealed Saturday that Bourdain had hanged himself with a bathrobe belt and that the suicide did not appear to be planned out thoroughly. The investigator also said there were no signs of foul play in the incident, with Bourdain’s body showing no signs of violence.

Ripert opened up a few hours after news broke, issuing a statement after finding his friend’s body.

“Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected [with] so many,” Ripert wrote in a Twitter post.

“I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

CNN announced Bourdain’s death with a statement Friday.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker also sent out a message to employees about the tragic passing.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).