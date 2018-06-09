Anthony Bourdain Seemed in Good Spirits During Final ‘Parts Unknown’ Shoot

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain seemed in good spirits, reportedly laughing and smiling on the set of Parts Unknown days before his suicide.

The CNN host was found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France Friday morning, where he was filming upcoming episodes of the award-winning series.

According to TMZ, Bourdain and his crew were shooting at Wistub La Petite Venise on Tuesday in Colmar, France. Sources told the outlet Bourdain was extremely friendly with the staff, telling jokes, smiling and talking about food and wine.

He was reportedly in great spirits, even when cameras were not rolling.

Bourdain indulged in two faves of France’s Alsace region. Choucroute sarnie — the dish he posted on his Instagram post — a sauerkraut, sausages, salted meats and potatoes. He reportedly also tasted the jambonneau… a smoked leg of ham.

Chef Alex Schonstein told TMZ, “It was a good moment I will always keep in mind.”

As previously reported, three days after filming the episode, Bourdain was found unresponsive after he hanged himself with a bathrobe belt.

Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told the Associated Press that Bourdain’s suicide did not appear to have been planned out thoroughly. The investigator also said there were no signs of foul play in the incident, with Bourdain’s body showing no signs of violence.

Investigators will use extra tests on Bourdain’s body, including a urine and toxicology reports, to determine what substances, if any, were present in the chef’s system at the time of his death.

Chef Eric Ripert, a close friend to Bourdain, found the Parts Unknown host dead in his hotel room at Le Chambard Hotel on Friday morning.

CNN, the home of Parts Unknown, announced Bourdain’s death in a statement on Friday.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker also sent out a message to employees about the tragic passing.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).