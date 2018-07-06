Anthony Bourdain Left Most of His Estate to 11-Year-Old Daughter, Will Reveals

Anthony Bourdain’s will states the majority of his $1.2 million fortune will go to his 11-year-old daughter, Ariana Busia-Bourdain.

Legal filings revealed Thursday that the late TV Chef, who died by suicide in early June while filming his series in France, was worth $1.21 million at the time of his death, as opposed to previous estimates that pegged his fortune at around $16 million.

The will, Page Six reports, leaves the bulk of is money to Ariane, and the control over his estate to her mother, Anthony’s estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. The will was reportedly filed in Manhattan Surrogate’s Court.

His assets include $425,000 in “cash and savings,” $35,000 in a brokerage account, $250,000 in “personal property,” and $500,000 in “intangible property including royalties and residuals,” according to court papers.

The documents do not list the East 94th Street condo Bourdain bought with his then-wife in 2014, but the filings do indicate a $1 million mortgage liability for an unspecified property.

The will was written in 2016, shortly before Bourdain and Busia split. He was dating Italian actress Asia Argento when he was found dead in a hotel room in France, where he was filming upcoming episodes of his CNN show, Parts Unknown.

Argento shocked by Bourdain’s suicide, posted numerous messages to and about him on social media.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” she wrote on Twitter. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated.”

Bourdain, who traveled the globe for his culinary adventure shows, gave his “accumulated frequent flier miles” to his wife. He asked her to “dispose of [them] in accordance with what [she] believes to have been my wishes,” he says in his will.

He left the same instructions for cars, furniture, books, clothing and other household items.

Ariana, his only child, is set to inherit the remainder of his assets. Had his daughter died before he did the money would have gone to her nanny, Myra Quizon, the will says.

The court will appoint a guardian to protect his young daughter’s interests in the estate because she is a minor.

Bourdain’s body was found by his close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. He posted a message about Bourdain’s passing at the time.

“Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many,” Ripert wrote. “I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart/ My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).