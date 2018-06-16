See Anthony Bourdain’s Last Instagram Photos

Anthony Bourdain’s passing on June 8 was an unexpected blow to the food world, with many of the late chef’s fans still grieving his death.

Bourdain’s suicide was especially surprising because the CNN personality seemed happy and content as usual in the weeks leading up to his death.

Over on his Instagram profile, which was last updated on June 4, Bourdain shared numerous behind-the-scenes glimpses of Parts Unknown‘s latest episodes. He snapped photos of locals, his associates and of course, his exotic meals.

Bourdain's final Instagram posts before his death.

Yolks

Date: May 29

Caption: “Salt and sun cured egg yolks. [Hong Kong] Tai O village,Sunday [Parts Unknown] [Asia Argento] [Duke Feng]”

Likes: 122,000

On Location

Date: May 30

Caption: “Hong Kong [Parts Unknown] crew behind CHUNGKING MANSIONS, a return to the location of one of [Duke Feng] finest films. [Asia Argento] Sunday Night”

Likes: 33,000

Christopher Doyle

Date: May 30

Caption: “The great cinematographer, Christopher Doyle [Duke Feng] , who shot (among other great films) IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE and CHUNGKING EXPRESS , here seen shooting the Hong Kong episode of [Parts Unknown] (directed by [Asia Argento])”

Likes: 14,000

Group Photo

Date: May 31

Caption: “With director [Asia Argento], Director of Photography [Duke Feng] Christopher Doyle, Jenny Suen, and the band DAVID BORING on set during filming of [Parts Unknown] HONG KONG ( This Sunday on CNN)”

Likes: 21,000

Noodles

Date: June 1

Caption: “Bamboo Noodle maker. Old school . [Hong Kong] [Parts Unknown] This Sunday”

Likes: 29,000

Chungking Mansions

Date: June 2

Caption: “With the great [Dukefeng] Christopher Doyle at Chungking Mansions photo by [Jenny Suen].”

Likes: 38,000

Dream Team

Date: June 2

Caption: “The Dream Team confers on set of [Parts Unknown] at Chungking Mansions in Hong Kong [Asia Argento] [Duke Feng] Christopher Doyle and me.. Photo by Jenny Suen.

Likes: 63,000

Paradise

Date: June 3

Caption: “Happy Paradise #HongKong [Parts Unknown] tonight”

Likes: 66,000

Lunch

Date: June 4

Caption: “Light lunch. #Alsace”

Likes: 177,000

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).