Celebrities Come to Asia Argento’s Defense After She’s Bullied Following Anthony Bourdain’s Death

A number of celebrities have come to Asia Argento’s defense after she has found herself bullied on social media following the death of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.

In an open letter shared by the Los Angeles Times, celebrities from the likes of Rosanna Arquette, Terry Crews, Natasha Henstridge, Olivia Munn, Mira Sorvino, and Rose McGowan all signed their names to the statement praising Bourdain and Argento for their involvement with the #MeToo movement, eventually going on to stand up for Argento in the face of online bullying.

“Asia has now found herself on the receiving end of vicious cyberbullying and repulsive slander at the hands of internet trolls who hold her responsible for Anthony’s death,” the letter states. “She has been accused of everything from causing her boyfriend’s suicide to trying to use her ‘survivor status’ and the #MeToo movement to advance her career.”

“There has long been a traditional narrative of blaming, vilifying and martyring courageous women. We reject that narrative. If there is one thing we know with unwavering confidence, ‘sexual violence victim’ is not a title anyone wants attached to themselves,” the open letter continues. “Being known as a sexual assault victim isn’t a badge of honor or career booster; it’s a highly difficult, sometimes traumatizing and humiliating experience.”

“All of us who have taken the risk of coming forward — and it is truly a risk to us, our reputations, relationships and mental health — have faced harsh criticism and often outright anger and hatred online, in our respective communities and, for some, within our own families,” the statement reads. “Yet we come forward in the hope that we can change things for others and end the sexual violence and abuse that has flourished with impunity for millennia.”

The letter asks that anyone who is “angry and grieving the loss of Anthony to find a healthy outlet for their pain.”

“Asia is a survivor, just as we are, and her fame and outward show of strength does not make her any less vulnerable,” the stars wrote in the letter. “Asia is not a headline — she is a human being, and she is in horrific pain.”

“We understand sexual harassment and assault are global epidemics. Our request for Asia is a request for any and all survivors. Our standing up for her is standing up to any and all bullies. We implore you to be kind to each other, to believe survivors, to stand up for survivors, to encourage, support and sympathize with them,” the statement concludes. “We ask you to stand with us, as we stand with Asia.”

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the letter is also co-signed by many more celebrities, including Mia Kirshner, Paz de la Huerta, and Johnathon Schaech.