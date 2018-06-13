Anthony Bourdain Cremated in France, Source Says

Days after Anthony Bourdain died by suicide, the chef and TV host was cremated in France on Wednesday, PEOPLE reports. The late 61-year-old’s ashes will be flown back to the United States on Friday, a source told the magazine.

Bourdain was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on Friday, June 8 while he was in the country filming an upcoming episodes of his CNN TV series Parts Unknown.

French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny said that there was no evidence of foul play in Bourdain’s death.

Fans, friends and family members alike have been mourning Bourdain over the past five days since his death. A friend told PEOPLE that Bourdain was “madly in love” with his girlfriend Asia Argento — so much so that some of his friends saw his love for her as a “red flag.”

“Like a teenage boy just absolutely lovestruck,” the source said. “He would have done anything for her, and that was a little red flag for some of his friends.”

The insider added, “Like, he was crazy in love with her, crazy being the keyword.”

Bourdain and estranged wife Ottavia Busia separated in 2016, but their divorce was never finalized. The couple share one child, 11-year-old daughter Ariane.

The source said that even Bourdain’s “closest” friends had no idea he was struggling to the point of suicide.

“…None in our circle of friends knew he was struggling in any life-or-death way,” they said. “Honestly, I don’t think anyone knew. I don’t think [Parts Unknown co-host Eric Ripert] knew the depths of his pain. The shock of Tony’s death is almost as profound as the pain.”

The source continued, “Even his closest friends are still waiting for some mystery to be uncovered. We knew his nerves were shattered a little; his marriage had fallen apart, he was way, way overworked and overdriven, but unstable… No one had a clue.”

Ripert reportedly found Bourdain in his hotel room Friday morning. Bourdain’s death was announced in a statement by CNN.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Ripert wrote that Bourdain was his best friend in a sorrowful post on Twitter.

Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LbIeZK14ia — Eric Ripert (@ericripert) June 8, 2018

