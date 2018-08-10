Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal, Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Cases Remain Under Review

Separate sexual assault cases against Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal, and Harvey Weinstein all remain under review, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, saying that several cases against Anderson and Seagal were sent to them this month, and that they have been reviewing multiple cases against Weinstein.

Regarding the allegations against Anderson, a rep for the actor previously denied that he committed a crime. “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” the rep said in a statement. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

The investigation into Seagal goes back to at least January, which is when the LAPD acknowledged that they had opened a case regarding accusations from multiple women, including Jenny McCarthy and Inside Edition contributor Lisa Guerrero.

One woman, Regina Simons, went on the record with her accusations, recounting a story of when she says Seagal assaulted her when she was 18 years old.

“I was in shock. I was completely caught off-guard,” she stated. “Seagal was more than twice my size and more than twice my age. I was not sexually active and had never been naked in front of a man before. I froze.””

“I remember him taking off his robe and the next thing I knew, he was inside of me. I could not move. I felt as if I had left my body and was watching from above,” Simmons added. “I felt tears come down my face and looked away from his gaze. My eyes focused on a picture in a frame…it was (his wife at the time) Kelly LeBrock.”

Other celebrities such as Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies have alleged that Seagal had been innappropriate with them in the past as well, but those specific instances do not appear to be a part of the current investigation.

Seagal has also denied the accusation against him, with his lawyer providing a statement to ABC News.

“Mr. Seagal denies all accusations and continues to stand his ground that he has not engaged in any such misconduct,” the statement read. “The allegations that have been made against Mr. Seagal are false and have no substantive material support.”

“The accounts of both women are completely fictitious and totally made up,” the statement added. “The allegations are a disservice to women who are victimized because of real predators in the film industry.”

At this time no official charges have been brought against Seagal.