Another Beloved News Anchor Has Died: Ralph Blunsom Was 66

Beloved news anchor Ralph Blunsom, who worked for both ITV and the BBC, has died. He was 66. Yorkshire Live shared the unfortunate news but did not disclose a cause of death.

Over on X (formerly Twitter) one of Blunsom’s colleagues, Victoria Grimes, shared a memorial to her fallen friend, writing, “A candle burning in @GranadaReports newsroom tonight for our Ralphy. A first class journalist, hilarious good company and a loyal friend. We will miss you more than you can ever know.”

Blunsom joined Granada in 2003, after having previously worked with BBC North West. Over his nearly two dozen years at the network, he frequently was the first reporter live on the scene of major incidents, such as the drowning deaths of 21 people at Morecambe Bay in 2004 and the wildfires that burned across the U.K. in 2018.

In addition to Grimes, many other of Blunsom’s peers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late journalist, including BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani. “All my thoughts with the family and friends of Ralph Blunsom, the former BBC North West Tonight and Granada Reports reporter who has died,” Frediani wrote. “He was always a lovely, friendly, fun colleague and he will be missed by many.”

“Ralph. I had the absolute privilege of being your colleague, but more importantly your friend,” added ITV news reporter Jam Williams-Thomas, who also shared pictures he’s taken with Ralph over the years. “We shared so many funny times and I can still hear your laugh now. You were always a champion of me and others coming up in the industry. Love you lots mate and will miss you greatly.”

Finally, BBC News’ Nick Garnett offered: “That’s terribly sad news. Known and loved by so many people in the broadcast industry in the NW – he literally worked everywhere. Sending condolences to his family and friends. Rest peacefully Ralph.”