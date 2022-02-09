Anna Nicole Smith’s Ex Larry Birkhead Shares Candid Photo of Them on Anniversary of Her Death

Marking the 15th anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith’s tragic death, Larry Birkhead is looking back on his time with the model, who truly was “one of a kind.” Birkhead took to his Instagram Tuesday to share a cute candid photo cuddling with Smith as he looked back on their relationship and how he sees his former flame in their 15-year-old daughter, Dannielynn.

“Still remembering this one 15 years after her death,” Birkhead wrote. “She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.” He continued that even today he still remembers her heart, soul and beauty, “both inside ande out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZuGooPubc_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage,” he continued. “Thanks to Anna’s fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole #annanicolesmith #loveisalive #ifmomcouldseeyounow.” Birkhead’s followers loved the tribute, with one person commenting, “Wow! I can’t believe it’s been 15 years. What a beautiful post.” Another wrote, “You’re keeping her memory alive so beautifully,” while a third agreed, “Beautiful words. We miss you Anna!”

Smith was found dead in her hotel room in Florida on Feb. 8, 2007 in what was ruled an accidental drug overdose. She was just 39 years old. Just months before, Smith suffered an incredible loss when her son, Daniel Smith, died in September 2006 of an accidental overdose at the age of 20, just three days after his mother gave birth to Dannielynn.

Smith became an icon posing for Playboy, and she eventually became Playmate of the year. She was also a tabloid fixture after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II when she was only 26 years old, and ended up in a vicious legal battle with Marshall’s family over his massive fortune after his death. Despite speculation Smith only married Marshall for his money, she always claimed there was true love between the two.

Later, Smith would make headlines for the paternity battle over Dannielynn, as both Birkhead and Smith’s partner at the time, Howard K. Stern, as well as two other men all claimed to be her father. A DNA test would confirm Birkhead’s paternity, and he has gone on to raise Dannielynn as a single father following her mother’s death.