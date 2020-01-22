Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Has 1 Specific Thing in Common With Late Mother, According to Dad Larry Birkhead

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn has one very specific thing in common with her late mother, with the young girl’s father Larry Birkhead recently sharing the details. While speaking to Us Weekly, Birkhead opened up about parenting 13-year-old Dannielynn, joking that one thing she really has in common with her mother is “the ability to spend money!”

“That’s probably there. That’s probably the biggest. But beyond that, you know, she’s got some personality traits of her mom’s, and she’s funny, but I think she’s a good mix of the two of us,” he said.

He later went on to share that many of Smith’s fans still approach Dannielynn regularly to tell her how much her mother meant to them. “So many people come up to her and say, you know, ‘I was a big fan of your mom’s,’ and, ‘I loved your mom,’ or, ‘She inspired me to lose weight or be a model or just being a single parent.’ And so, you know, a lot of people helped me in that regard. … She’s just a really great kid,” he said.

Birkhead recently celebrated the premiere of Lifetime’s docuseries Hopelessly in Love: Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, which is about the relationship between himself and Smith.

“People think it was like a one-night stand that I had with Anna and then I got lucky and won this DNA lottery, when it was, like, a two-year relationship with, admittedly, highs and lows. But it was a crazy love story,” he revealed.

“In fact, when they called me and said, ‘Do you want to do this show?’ I said, ‘Do you got the right person?’ Because our story was not like your Disney love story or Cinderella story. It was one of those crazy things,” 46-year-old Birkhead added.

Interestingly, one of the moments featured in the docuseries was Birkhead and Smith’s first time ever meeting. He attempted to show Dannielynn the scene, but she was not all that excited to see it.

“I said, ‘Come on in the room I want to show you this clip about when your mom met me for the first time,’” Birkhead recalled. “And she goes, ‘Oh, that’s cringey! I gotta get out of here.’ Because her mom was grabbing me and kissing me and squeezing on me, so she didn’t want to see that.”

Birkhead went on to say, “But she’s excited. She’s seen me work on it for a long time. And so it’s probably something that I’ll want her to watch down the road, in its entirety. Not now. But I hope that she’ll see and appreciate [it].”

Photo Credit: Getty Images