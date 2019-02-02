Anna Kendrick Hospitalized: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Suffers Painful Kidney Stones

Anna Kendrick was recently hospitalized for a case of kidney stones, the star revealed.

The Pitch Perfect and A Simple Favor actress posted a three-part message to Twitter on Friday, telling fans she had just been hospitalized in Atlanta.

“So, I need to give a shout out to the Atlanta doctors and nurses who helped me through my first experience with kidney stones when I was at my most vulnerable and terrified,” Kendrick wrote. “Especially the truly wonderful ladies: Renee, Sandra, Muriel, Beverly, Ashley, Nina, Callie, and the young woman whose name started with “L”?? I can’t remember… in fairness, you were one of the people giving me the heavy shit right before I went under… but you laughed at my tired ass ‘If I die, clear my search history’ joke and I appreciate that.”

Kendrick, who also appeared as Jessica Stanley in Twilight, then further explained her pain during the ordeal and thanked the nurses once again for the kindness they showed her during her time of need.

“I was worried that my pain would turn out to be ‘nothing serious’ or something that I should have been able to fight through,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful to these women. Even if we only interacted for a moment, know that the attention and kindness you give your patients is so appreciated.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, kidney stones are characterized as “hard deposits made of minerals and salts” formulated from inside the kidneys and usually causes severe pain.

The 33-year-old Kendrick was last seen in in Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, opposite Blake Lively and Henry Golding. She will be heading back to work this year and starring in the Christmas feature, Noelle, opposite Bill Hader and Billy Eichner.

